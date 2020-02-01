UK businesses expect strongest output growth since September 2018 - CBI

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British businesses predict the strongest rebound in output in more than a year over the next three months, after a weak end to 2019, adding to expectations of a post-election pick-up in the economy, a survey showed on Sunday.

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - British businesses predict the strongest rebound in output in more than a year over the next three months, after a weak end to 2019, adding to expectations of a post-election pick-up in the economy, a survey showed on Sunday.

The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly output expectations gauge - based on responses to its surveys of manufacturers, retailers and the service sector - rose to +12 in January from +1 in December, its highest since September 2018.

But the measure estimating output over the past three months remained very weak at -16, up only a bit from December's reading of -20, the weakest since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

"It's great to see business confidence improve but it remains to be seen whether this will feed through to activity," Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's chief economist, said.

Last month the CBI predicted the economy would grow by 1.2% this year, slowing from 1.3% in 2019.

Britain formally left the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, starting an 11-month transition period during which Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to negotiate a trade deal.

While Johnson aims to avoid tariffs on goods, businesses that are part of complex cross-European supply chains fear new border checks will make them uncompetitive.

"The government must work quickly to establish a future relationship with the EU that can deliver prosperity across the whole economy, as well as refocusing its attention on important domestic priorities," Newton-Smith said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More