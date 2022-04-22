UK business stumbles on inflation and Ukraine war worries -PMI

By contrast, growth in manufacturing output sped up slightly after touching a five-month low in March, and the increase in supplier delays was the weakest since October 2020.

However, much of April's growth for factories was due to firms working off backlogs. New manufacturing orders from abroad fell by the most since June 2020 as European clients cut back.

Brexit, recent bottlenecks in British ports and sanctions on Russia also hit export orders, some firms said.

Job creation across the private sector was the slowest in 12 months. Some employers struggled to find the right candidates but others sought to cut costs.

Input costs rose by the second-biggest amount on record and the jump for manufacturers was the joint biggest in over 30 years of data collection.

Prices charged by businesses across the private sector eased in April but factory gate prices rose by the most since this index began in November 1999.

Business optimism dropped for the third month running in April and was the lowest since October 2020.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

