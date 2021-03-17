US Markets
UK business minister welcomes workers' rights for Uber drivers

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he welcomed a decision by Uber UBER.N to give its more than 70,000 British drivers entitlements such as the minimum wage after the Silicon Valley-based company lost a Supreme Court case on worker rights.

"(It's) absolutely to be welcomed," Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News.

