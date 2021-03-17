UK business minister welcomes workers' rights for Uber drivers

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he welcomed a decision by Uber UBER.N to give its more than 70,000 British drivers entitlements such as the minimum wage after the Silicon Valley-based company lost a Supreme Court case on worker rights.

"(It's) absolutely to be welcomed," Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Paul Sandle)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; 0207 513 4700; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.