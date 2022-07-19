UK business minister clears Meggitt-Parker deal

Adds details

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has approved the 6.3 billion-pound buyout of London-based defence firm Meggitt MGGT.L by U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin PH.N, his department said on Tuesday.

The deal was scrutinised by the government over competition and national security concerns, as Meggitt's customers include Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD), Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA and Rolls-Royce RR.L.

On Tuesday, the business department said that its decision to clear the deal had come after advice from the MoD and the competition regulator, and following two separate consultations.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.