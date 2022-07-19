UK business minister clears Meggitt-Parker deal

Companies
Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has approved the 6.3 billion-pound buyout of London-based defence firm Meggitt by U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin, his department said on Tuesday.

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has approved the 6.3 billion-pound buyout of London-based defence firm Meggitt MGGT.L by U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin PH.N, his department said on Tuesday.

The deal was scrutinised by the government over competition and national security concerns, as Meggitt's customers include Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD), Boeing BA.N, Airbus AIR.PA and Rolls-Royce RR.L.

On Tuesday, the business department said that its decision to clear the deal had come after advice from the MoD and the competition regulator, and following two separate consultations.

