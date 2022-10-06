UK business inflation expectations rise in September - BoE

Adds details

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British businesses' expectations for consumer price inflation in one year's time rose to 9.5% last month, up from 8.4% in August, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE's Decision Maker Panel survey of chief financial officers also showed that businesses expected output prices to rise by 6.6% in the year ahead, up from expectations of 6.5% in August.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 2 and 16 and received 2,522 responses.

