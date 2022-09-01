UK business inflation expectations rise in August - BoE

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British businesses' expectations for consumer price inflation in one year's time rose to 8.4% last month, up from 7.3% in July, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE's Decision Maker Panel survey of chief financial officers also showed that businesses expected output prices to rise by 6.5% in the year ahead, up from expectations of 6.3% in July, while employment growth would slow.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

