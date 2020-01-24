UK business improves after election, weakening case for rate cut, PMIs suggest

British companies are enjoying their best month in more than a year, a survey indicated on Friday, the strongest evidence yet of a post-election boost to the economy that could keep the Bank of England from cutting interest rates next week.
