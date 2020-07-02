UK business executives fear bigger hit to jobs from COVID - BoE

British business executives last month forecast a bigger hit to jobs from the coronavirus pandemic than previously, according to a Bank of England survey published on Thursday.

Managers in the BoE's monthly Decision Makers' Panel forecast an average 11% drop in employment for both the third and fourth quarters of 2020 - up more than a percentage point from the May survey.

The survey of 2,776 chief financial officers was conducted between June 5 and June 19.

