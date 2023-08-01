News & Insights

UK building supplies group Travis Perkins reports 31% drop in H1 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Paul Childs

August 01, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds quote in paragraph 2-3, outlook in paragraph 4

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, reported a 31% drop in first-half operating profit in "challenging" market conditions, and said its near-term trading was expected to remain difficult.

Chief Executive Nick Roberts said the difficult conditions were reflected in both the first-half performance and the outlook for the balance of the year. First half profit came in at 112 million pounds ($144 million).

"Whilst near-term trading is expected to remain difficult, we continue to work to position the group to benefit from the long-term structural drivers in our end markets," he said on Tuesday.

The company stuck to the full-year adjusted profit forecast of 240 million pounds it had downgraded in June after volumes in new build housing and renovation markets were hit by higher interest rates and weaker consumer confidence.

($1 = 0.7798 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.