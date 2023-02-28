UK building supplier Travis Perkins says profits down 16% in 2022

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, posted a 16% fall in annual profits, hurt by lower property profits and a restructuring charge, although sales remained resilient, driving revenues up 8.9%.

For 2022, Travis Perkins reported adjusted operating profit of 295 million pounds ($355 million), dented by a 15 million pound restructuring charge, on annual revenue which came in at 4.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8309 pounds)

