UK building supplier Travis Perkins says profits down 16% in 2022

February 28, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins TPK.L, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, posted a 16% fall in annual profits, hurt by lower property profits and a restructuring charge, although sales remained resilient, driving revenues up 8.9%.

For 2022, Travis Perkins reported adjusted operating profit of 295 million pounds ($355 million), dented by a 15 million pound restructuring charge, on annual revenue which came in at 4.9 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8309 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

