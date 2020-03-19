UK builder Crest cancels dividend, draws down credit

British housebuilder Crest Nicholson cancelled payment of its final dividend along with financial forecasts for 2020 on Thursday.

The company said also it was drawing down all of its 250 million pounds ($288.70 million) credit facility to cope with the hit to business from the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

After the drawdown, the housebuilder will have 185 million pounds in available cash, along with a strong balance sheet, it said.

