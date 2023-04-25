News & Insights

UK budget deficit exceeds forecast in March

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Sachin Ravikumar and Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

Adds details from ONS data, comments from Hunt

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a bigger-than-expected budget deficit of 21.53 billion pounds ($26.87 billion) in March, official data showed on Tuesday, capping off the fourth-highest borrowing for a financial year since records started in 1946.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 20 billion pounds.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported borrowing of 139.2 billion pounds for the 2022/23 financial year that ended in March, or 5.5% of gross domestic product.

Last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility - whose forecasts are used by the government - said borrowing for 2022/23 as a whole would be 152.4 billion pounds, or 6.1% of economic output, before dropping to 5.1% in 2023/24.

A new assessment of the value of student loans was a big factor behind a cut in estimated borrowing of 14.6 billion pounds over the 11 months to February, the ONS said.

The full-year estimate for 2022/23 borrowing did not represent final data and would be revised in the months ahead.

"These numbers reflect the inevitable consequences of borrowing eye-watering sums to help families and businesses through a pandemic and Putin's energy crisis," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said.

An ONS official said the government's total energy bill subsidies cost 8 billion pounds in March, taking the six-month total cost to 41.2 billion pounds. (0.8012 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.