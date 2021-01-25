UK broker TP ICAP to stop serving some EU clients, blames COVID-19

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British broker TP ICAP said on Monday it could not serve some clients in the European Union for the time being because COVID-19 had delayed completion of its new Brexit hub in Paris.

TP ICAP said this month that regulators would allow it to continue serving EU customers from London while it finalised preparations in France after Britain's transition arrangements following its departure from the EU came to an end on Dec. 31.

The EU refused to grant financial firms in Britain direct access to the bloc from Jan. 1, meaning they would need branches or subsidiaries in the EU to continue serving clients there.

TP ICAP said that, since making its earlier statement this month, French regulators had said brokers who want to provide investment services must not only have a unit in the bloc but must also be sufficiently staffed.

"However, due partly to the extraordinary circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic ... it has not yet been possible to complete the relocation of staff to the EU 27 or the local hiring of brokers in the EU-based offices of TPIE as quickly as originally planned," the company said.

TP ICAP said it would complete the relocation of staff to the EU 27 and the local hiring of staff "at the earliest opportunity", but gave no completion date.

The broker said it would continue to provide some services to clients in the EU where possible based on temporary permission regimes and existing access rights.

TP ICAP said it did not expect a material financial impact from any "temporary reduction of services" to EU clients.

Trading and market infrastructure firms have been preparing for Brexit since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, long before COVID-19 emerged.

On Jan. 4, trading worth 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion) daily in euro-denominated shares moved from platforms in London to newly-created hubs in the EU without a hitch.

