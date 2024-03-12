News & Insights

UK broker TP ICAP exploring options for data unit Parameta

March 12, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Broker TP ICAP TCAPI.L said on Tuesday that it is exploring options for its data unit Parameta, which include the potential listing of a minority stake in the business while retaining ownership.

The company, which is the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, also reported better-than-expected annual adjusted profit before tax of 271 million pounds ($347 million) and announced a new 30 million pound share buyback program.

($1 = 0.7810 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

