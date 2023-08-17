UK broadcaster Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 - BBC, citing family statement

Adds family statement in paragraph 2

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died aged 88, the BBC said on Thursday, citing a statement from his family.

"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," the statement said. "The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.