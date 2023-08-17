News & Insights

UK broadcaster Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 - BBC, citing family statement

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

August 17, 2023 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

Adds family statement in paragraph 2

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - British broadcaster Michael Parkinson, best known for interviewing some of the world's biggest stars on his long-running chat show, has died aged 88, the BBC said on Thursday, citing a statement from his family.

"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family," the statement said. "The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.