UK broadcaster ITV's advertising revenue falls 42% in April

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - ITV ITV.L, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said the coronavirus pandemic had hit advertising, with ad revenue last month down by 42%, and an uncertain outlook meant it could not give guidance for the rest of the year.

The company, which paused the majority of its studio productions in mid-March and has furloughed around 800 workers, said it had withdrawn its 2019 final dividend.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

