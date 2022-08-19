UK borrows more than expected in July at 4.9 billion pounds

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's budget deficit was bigger than expected in July, official data showed, underscoring the challenges facing the country's next prime minister to provide more support to consumers hit by sky-rocketing energy costs.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that public sector borrowing excluding state-owned banks stood at 4.944 billion pounds ($5.89 billion).

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to borrowing of 2.8 billion pounds for the shortfall in July which is typically a month when income tax receipts flow into the public coffers.

($1 = 0.8398 pounds)

