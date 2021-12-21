UK borrowing falls by almost 50% as pandemic spending eases

Recasts, adds details and background

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British public borrowing nearly halved in the first eight months of the 2021/22 financial year compared with a year earlier when finance minister Rishi Sunak was deep in his emergency pandemic spending programme.

Official data published on Tuesday showed public sector borrowing between April and November fell to 136 billion pounds, down by almost 116 billion pounds in same period of 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

But the figure was still almost three times its level in the April-November period of 2019, before the pandemic.

Sunak is under pressure to come up with fresh support for the hospitality industry and other sectors of the economy hit hardest by the recent jump in COVID-19 cases caused the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

Public sector net borrowing for November alone, excluding state banks, totalled 17.4 billion pounds in November, more than the average forecast of 16 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.

But borrowing in October was revised down to 12.4 billion pounds from a previously reported 18.8 billion pounds, official data showed.

