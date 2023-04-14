UK bootmaker Dr Martens warns of lower profit as costs rise; CFO resigns

Adds CFO resignation, background on profit warning

April 14 (Reuters) - British bootmaker Dr Martens Plc DOCS.L lowered its annual profit forecast on Friday, citing higher-than-expected costs at its Los Angeles (LA) operations and softer wholesale revenue in the final quarter.

Dr Martens, whose pricey work boots have been fashion items since the 1960s, also said its Chief Financial Officer Jon Mortimore would step down once the group finds a replacement.

Mortimore's resignation comes as the company issued its second profit warning this year after struggling with bottleneck issues at its LA distribution centre.

Incremental costs at LA were about 15 million pounds ($18.80 million), above the 8-11 million pounds expected initially, as container costs were higher than anticipated, the company said.

The London-based firm now expects core profit to be around 245 million pounds, down from its earlier forecast of 250 million pounds to 260 million pounds for the year ending March.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

