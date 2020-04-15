UK bonds retain strong auction demand as record issuance mounts

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Britain received strong demand at two government bond auctions on Wednesday, as investors remained keen to buy gilts during a month of record issuance to fund coronavirus-related borrowing, at a time when the Bank of England is also buying up gilts.

Investors bid for 2.97 times the 2 billion pounds ($2.50 billion) on offer of the 1.75% 2037 gilt GBT1T37= - well above the 1.89 ratio the last time the gilt sold in October 2019 - and the bond sold at an average yield of 0.625%.

British government bond futures FLGcv1 rallied by around 10 ticks to touch their day's high after the auction, up 38 ticks. But benchmark 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR trailed price gains in U.S. and German debt and their yields were down 3 basis points at 0.305% versus 7 bp falls for Treasuries and Bunds.

An earlier sale on Wednesday of 3 billion pounds of 0.875% 2029 gilts GBT0S29= drew a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.94, well above the long-run average of these auctions though below the record 3.85 at an auction of 10-year gilts last week.

The UK Debt Management Office aims to sell an unprecedented 45 billion pounds of gilts this month, while the Bank of England is purchasing about 13.5 billion pounds a week of British government debt as part of its quantitative easing programme.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)

