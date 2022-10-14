UK bonds rally further after Kwarteng cuts short IMF trip

By David Milliken

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British government bonds extended their recent rally on Friday after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund in Washington to return to London in the face of pressure to reverse his tax-cutting plans.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR briefly fell to their lowest since Kwarteng's Sept. 23 mini-budget at 3.547%, according to Refinitiv data, and at 0808 GMT were 21 basis points (bps) lower on the day at 3.58%.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down 21 bps on the day at 3.98% and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR - hardest hit by the sell-off since the mini-budget - were 18 bps lower at 4.36%, having earlier touched their lowest since Oct. 7.

Rate futures priced in a 58% chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 75 bps to 3% on Nov. 3, having earlier this week fully priced in an increase to 3.25%, and they also saw a lower peak for rates next year of 5.5%. 0#BOEWATCH

"Overnight it's been confirmed that Chancellor Kwarteng has left the IMF conference early which has further raised speculation of an imminent U-turn," analysts at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note to clients.

Kwarteng on Thursday told reporters that his position had not changed regarding his "mini-budget", which includes 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts.

But on Friday a senior Conservative lawmaker, Mel Stride, said Kwarteng needed to take steps within the next 48 hours to restore market confidence, including by reversing his plan to scrap a rise in the rate of corporation tax.

Friday is also the last scheduled day for the BoE's temporary purchases of government bonds which have gathered pace as investors offered more bonds to the central bank with the scheme nearing its end.

On Thursday the BoE bought 4.74 billion pounds of long-dated and index-linked gilts - more than a quarter of its total purchases since the programme started on Sept. 28 to halt a fire sale of assets by liability-driven investment (LDI) funds widely used in Britain's pensions industry.

LDI funds had been hit hard by the record slump in long-dated gilt prices after Kwarteng's mini-budget.

($1 = 0.8883 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James and William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.