UK bonds rally after Kwarteng cuts short IMF trip

British government bonds rallied on Friday after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund in Washington to return to London in the face of pressure to reverse his tax plans.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR briefly fell to their lowest since his Sept. 23 mini-budget at 3.557%, according to Refinitiv data, and at 0710 GMT were 14 basis points lower on the day at 3.66%.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down 11 bps on the day at 4.085% and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR - hardest hit by the sell-off since the mini-budget - were 9 bps lower at 4.45%.

