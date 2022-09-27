UK bonds meltdown dents insurance reform gains, says industry official

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Rocketing yields on Britain's government bonds since Friday will curb the amount of capital that will be made available from proposed insurance reforms, a senior industry official said on Tuesday.

Britain's Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told insurers on Tuesday that reform of "Solvency II" insurance capital rules inherited from the European Union would be "sorted out."

Industry and the Bank of England have clashed over how much capital should be released.

But Tracy Blackwell, chief executive of the Pension Insurance Corporation told a City & Financial conference that rocketing yields in Britain's bonds following Kwarteng's tax cuts and borrowing package last Friday would cut the amount of capital freed up.

The insurance reform includes easing the risk margin buffer which would pay another insurer to take over policies, if need be.

"Nine months ago there was going to be a big capital release, then we could invest that, but the risk margin has gone now because of what interest rates have done," Blackwell said.

British bonds or gilts are widely used by insurers, and their yields hit fresh multi-year highs again on Tuesday.

"Everything has changed, there is no big capital release. Marginally, we will be able to invest a little bit more in stuff we were already investing in," Blackwell said.

Frank Carson, director of UK public policy at insurer Aviva, said the reform would nevertheless simplify investing in infrastructure, which is currently complicated.

"If we see a lot more growth in infrastructure... these marginal gains around the ease with which we can provide that capital and the speed with which we can provide it, should make a difference. The prize is quite big if we get it right," Carson said.

Blackwell said there are not enough infrastructure projects to invest in.

"We are desperate, and I mean desperate. We have 50 billion pounds a year at least as an industry to put to work. We are screaming and yelling give us anything we can invest in," Blackwell said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Josie Kao)

