UK bonds gain as markets trim rate-hike bets after BoE comments

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British government bond prices rose on Thursday, pushing yields lower as investors trimmed bets on Bank of England rate rises following comments from Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers late on Wednesday.

Bailey told parliament that the central bank was now "much nearer" to ending its run of interest rates rises, which began in December 2021, although it was not possible to say if the cycle had ended ahead of the BoE's Sept. 21 rate decision.

Interest rate futures show a 75% chance of a quarter-point rate rise to 5.5% this month - down from more than 80% before Bailey spoke - and a roughly 60% chance that there will be a final further increase to 5.75% by the end of the year.

"Two other MPC members at the Parliament testimony, Jon Cunliffe and Swati Dhingra ... also stressed inflation is at a turning point and gave few reasons to suggest multiple more hikes are on their way," said Francesco Pesole, a currency strategist at ING.

ING expects the BoE to raise interest rates just once more.

Interest-rate sensitive two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were down 4 basis points (bps) at 0737 GMT on Thursday at 5.189%. Their yield spread over German two-year bonds has narrowed by about 12 bps from just before Bailey spoke to 208 bps, according to Tradeweb data.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 3 bps lower at 4.50%. However, yields are still high by historic standards, having reached a 15-year high of 4.755% on Aug. 17 as Britain wrestles with the highest inflation of any major economy.

On Tuesday Britain offered the highest yield on record for a gilt placed via syndication when it sold 5 billion pounds ($6.23 billion) of a 40-year gilt GB40YT=RR.

($1 = 0.8022 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken)

