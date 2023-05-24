UK bond yields spike after inflation shock

By David Milliken

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British government bond yields rocketed on Wednesday after inflation fell less than expected, putting two-year gilts on track for their biggest daily loss since the turmoil that followed former premier Liz Truss's mini-budget last year.

Consumer price inflation fell to 8.7% in April from March's 10.1% - less than the drop to 8.2% which markets had expected - and an underlying measure which strips out energy prices hit its highest in at least 30 years.

"There can be no sugar-coating of this data and it's a terrible inflation print that really sets the UK apart from other major developed economies in having a more serious inflation problem. The BoE will inevitably hike again in June and potentially in August as well," Derek Halpenny, head of global markets research at Japanese bank MUFG, told clients.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR - which are the maturity most sensitive to interest rate expectations - were up 26 basis points (bps) at 0820 GMT at 4.39%, their highest since Oct. 12 and the biggest daily rise in prices since that day as well.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR were 17 bps higher at 4.16%, while 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 11 bps higher at 4.27%, also their highest since October.

The yield premium which two-year gilts offer over equivalent German bonds DE2GB2=RR widened by 21 bps, while the 10-year's spread over both Bunds DE10GB10=RR and U.S. Treasuries US10GB10=RR was 11-12 bps higher.

The moves reflect sharply increased expectations for rate rises by the Bank of England, which has already raised interest rates 12 times since December 2021.

Investors see a 100% chance that the BoE will raise rates next month to at least 4.75% from 4.5%, and see a just over 50% chance that rates will reach 5.5% by November, according to interest rate swaps 0#BOEWATCH.

