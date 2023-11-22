UK bond yields rise after government cuts taxes in Autumn Statement

By comparison, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 2 bps at 4.4003%.

Gilt yields initially fell, but ticked up after Hunt said he would cut national insurance taxes by 2 percentage points. They then rose further after the UK Debt Management Office updated its bond issuance plans.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.