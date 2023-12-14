UK bond yields pare falls after BoE says rates will stay high

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British bond yields retraced much of the morning's steep falls on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged and said they would stay high for an extended period.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year gilt GB10YT=RR was last down 4 bps at 3.789%, having traded roughly 11 bps lower at 3.72% immediately before the decision.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, plummeted in the morning session after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates the previous day and signalled it was turning its attention to when borrowing costs might fall.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to hold rates at 5.25%, with six members voting to leave borrowing costs steady and three voting for an increase.

Governor Andrew Bailey said there was "still some way to go" to fully tackle inflation.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to interest rate expectations, were last down 5 bps at 4.323%, compared to 4.247% before the decision.

Money markets showed investors trimmed their bets on 2024 rate cuts, pointing to the first rate cut coming in June, rather than May.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

