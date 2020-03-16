UK bond yields fall, spread over German Bunds tightest in 6 weeks

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British government bond prices rose on Monday as investors ditched riskier assets such as shares due to fears of the spreading coronavirus, pushing down yields and reducing the spread over German Bunds to its tightest in six weeks.

New Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey promised he would take prompt action when needed to limit the longer-term economic impact of the coronavirus, after which two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR hit their day's low of 0.218%, down 7 basis points.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down 4 basis points on the day at 1151 GMT at 0.37%, and the spread over German Bunds DE10YT=RR, DE10GB10=RR tightened by 5 basis points to just under 90 basis points, their lowest since Jan. 30.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

