UK bond yields drop to two-week low as U.S. stimulus dims

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

British government bond yields fell to a two-week low on Thursday as fixed income prices rose globally, in response to the dimmed prospect of more fiscal stimulus in the United States before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British government bond yields fell to a two-week low on Thursday as fixed income prices rose globally, in response to the dimmed prospect of more fiscal stimulus in the United States before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR fell just over 2 basis points on the day to a low of 0.199% and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR dropped by a similar amount to 0.743%, both the lowest yields since Sept. 30.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More