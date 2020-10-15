UK bond yields drop to two-week low as U.S. stimulus dims

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British government bond yields fell to a two-week low on Thursday as fixed income prices rose globally, in response to the dimmed prospect of more fiscal stimulus in the United States before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR fell just over 2 basis points on the day to a low of 0.199% and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR dropped by a similar amount to 0.743%, both the lowest yields since Sept. 30.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

