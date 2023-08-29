News & Insights

UK bond prices bounce back after weak US data

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

August 29, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British government bond prices rebounded after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings and consumer confidence data on Tuesday, recovering from losses that had built up steadily over the course of the day.

Gilt futures FLGcv1 surged by 50 ticks after the release of the data, returning to levels seen at the start of Tuesday's session, the first trading since Friday after the market was shut for a British public holiday on Monday.

Shortly before the data was released, 20- and 30-year gilt prices had fallen to a six-day low, pushing 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR as high as 4.605%.

At 1409 GMT, two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were at a day's low of 5.229%, down more than 4 basis points from Friday's close, while benchmark 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR were 1 basis point lower at 4.43%.

Financial markets still see a more than 90% chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5.5% from 5.25% next month, and then expect rates to peak at 5.75% in November.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.