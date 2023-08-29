UK bond prices bounce back after weak US data

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British government bond prices rebounded after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings and consumer confidence data on Tuesday, recovering from losses that had built up steadily over the course of the day.

Gilt futures FLGcv1 surged by 50 ticks after the release of the data, returning to levels seen at the start of Tuesday's session, the first trading since Friday after the market was shut for a British public holiday on Monday.

Shortly before the data was released, 20- and 30-year gilt prices had fallen to a six-day low, pushing 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR as high as 4.605%.

At 1409 GMT, two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were at a day's low of 5.229%, down more than 4 basis points from Friday's close, while benchmark 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR were 1 basis point lower at 4.43%.

Financial markets still see a more than 90% chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 5.5% from 5.25% next month, and then expect rates to peak at 5.75% in November.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)

