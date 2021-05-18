UK bond dealers call for 10-12 year maturity for first green gilt

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published

Bond dealers and investors recommended that Britain's first green bond should have a maturity of 10-12 years, and raised the possibility of issuing a longer-dated bond later, the country's debt issuer said on Tuesday.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Bond dealers and investors recommended that Britain's first green bond should have a maturity of 10-12 years, and raised the possibility of issuing a longer-dated bond later, the country's debt issuer said on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office said dealers thought a 10-12 year green bond "was expected to attract a wider and more diverse investor base than issuance of a longer maturity" when it is launched later this year.

Bond investors were more split, with some backing a 10-year bond but others saying that a 25-30 year green bond would be more appealing to pension funds and similar buyers.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More