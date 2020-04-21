UK bond auctions draw robust demand as issuance rockets

By David Milliken

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Two British government bond auctions totalling 4.75 billion pounds ($5.85 billion) drew robust demand on Tuesday, continuing the pattern seen since the Bank of England committed to buying 200 billion pounds of gilts to soften the hit from COVID-19.

Both auctions were more than two-and-a-half times oversubscribed, well above the average of around two seen in normal times.

Britain's Debt Management Office is on track to issue a record 45 billion pounds of gilts this month.

Economists at Citi say public sector net borrowing may hit 241 billion pounds this year or 12.1% of GDP, the most since World War II.

"Deficits (will be) elevated throughout the forecast horizon. In our view, this will be necessary to prevent an unavoidable recession morphing into a protracted depression," Benjamin Nabarro and Christian Schulz wrote in a note to clients.

Investors bid for 2.83 times the 3.25 billion pounds available of the 0.625% 2025 gilts GB5YT=RR and 2.53 times the 1.5 billion pounds of the 1.625% 2054 gilt GBT1F54=, which was sold via auction for the first time since being launched in a syndication in May 2019.

The five-year benchmark gilt sold at an average yield of 0.168%, close to a record low for a conventional British government bond, and the 2054 bond yield averaged 0.584%.

There was little market reaction to either auction result, with benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR down just over 3 basis points on the day at 0.30%.

The BoE is due to buy 13.5 billion pounds of gilts from the market via reverse auctions this week, as it has each week this month, more than matching the DMO's issuance so far.

The DMO will publish updated issuance plans for the rest of the 2020/21 financial year on Thursday as the government seeks to raise money for its surge in spending to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

Citi said inflation pressure would eventually constrain how much support the BoE and the government could offer the economy over the medium term.

On Monday the BoE said it expected inflation to fall below 1% in the short term because of the collapse in oil prices, but that the long-term picture was more complex, due to sterling weakness and the inflationary potential of reduced economic capacity.

Citi said it expected the BoE to continue buying gilts for another year, but purchases could cease if policymakers grew more concerned about the inflation outlook, which would make it less attractive for the government to borrow.

"We expect monetary and fiscal policy will continue to be employed in concert with loose yield curve control used to ensure fiscal space," it said. "This ties the economic recovery to the inflation outlook – a premature spike in inflation could cut the economic recovery short."

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Catherine Evans and Barbara Lewis)

