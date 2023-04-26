News & Insights

UK blocks Microsoft $69 bln Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns

April 26, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain said it would block Microsoft's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O over its concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

The country's antitrust regulator said Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multi-billion dollar "Call of Duty" franchise to leading cloud gaming platforms would not effectively remedy its concerns.

Microsoft said in a statement it remained fully committed to this acquisition and would appeal.

