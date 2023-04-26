UK blocks Microsoft $69 bln Activision deal over cloud gaming concerns

Adds details, Microsoft response

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Britain said it would block Microsoft's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O over its concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

The country's antitrust regulator said Microsoft's commitment to offer access to Activision's multi-billion dollar "Call of Duty" franchise to leading cloud gaming platforms would not effectively remedy its concerns.

Microsoft said in a statement it remained fully committed to this acquisition and would appeal.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.