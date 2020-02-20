US Markets

UK blames Russia for "totally unacceptable" cyber attacks on Georgia

Jack Stubbs. Reuters
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for cyber-attacks on Georgia, including a major assault that knocked out thousands of state, private and media websites last year.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency, has assessed with high probability that Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) carried out the October attack.

"The GRU's reckless and brazen campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable," said Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign minister.

"The Russian government has a clear choice: continue this aggressive pattern of behaviour against other countries, or become a responsible partner which respects international law."

