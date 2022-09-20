UK billionaire Mike Ashley to step down as Frasers' director

Adds details, background

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley, one of Britain's best known and most outspoken business leaders, is set to step down as director at Frasers Group FRAS.L this year, the sportswear retail group said on Tuesday.

Billionaire Ashley, 57, will not be standing for re-election as a director at its annual general meeting and will step down from the board on Oct. 19, Frasers said.

Ashley, who is also the company's biggest shareholder through his investment vehicle, will provide Frasers with 100 million pounds ($114.22 million) of additional funding, Frasers said.

($1 = 0.8755 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

