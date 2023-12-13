News & Insights

UK betting firm Entain's CEO resigns

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

December 13, 2023 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Betting and gaming firm Entain ENT.L said on Wednesday its CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen would step down from the group with immediate effect.

The company's board has asked Stella David, currently a non-executive director, to become CEO on an interim basis. She will remain in the role until a permanent replacement is found, the company said.

Entain did not specify a reason for Nygaard-Andersen's resignation.

This comes weeks after the Ladbrokes-owner received final approval from a British judge to settle charges stemming from alleged bribery offences at the group's former Turkish unit, concluding an HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) probe that began in 2019.

"Under Jette's leadership, Entain has executed a fundamental strategic shift towards regulated or regulating markets, overhauled its governance, transformed its operations, and significantly improved its customer offering," Chairman Barry Gibson said in a statement.

"We are all indebted to Jette for her dedication to steering the company through such a difficult time," Gibson said, referring to the HMRC investigation.

