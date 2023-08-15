UK basic wage growth hits record, adding to Bank of England's worries

Adds details and background

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British wages excluding bonuses were a record 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, official figures from showed on Tuesday, adding to worries for the Bank of England about long-term inflation.

The data also showed some fresh signs of cooling in the labour market with the unemployment rate unexpectedly rising to 4.2% from 4.0%, the highest since the three months to October 2021, the Office for National Statistics said.

But the increase in basic earnings - the strongest in records data back to 2001 - represented further impetus for Britain's high rate of inflation with many employers resorting to increased pay offers to retain or attract staff.

Annual pay growth including bonuses accelerated to 8.2%, the fastest in the ONS data excluding the coronavirus pandemic period when government job subsidies distorted the data.

Sterling GBP= rose against the dollar and euro after Tuesday's data.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by William Schomberg)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.