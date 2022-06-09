UK-based warehouse firm Henry Bath appoints new chief executive

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - UK-based metals warehousing firm Henry Bath Group said on Thursday Wang Haibin will take on the role of chief executive officer after Sean Ginnane retires on July 7.

Ginnane has been with Henry Bath since April 2012, Henry Bath said in a statement. Henry Bath is owned by commodity trader Mercuria and Chinese warehousing company CMST 600787.SS.

