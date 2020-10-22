Abcam, which sells biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics, raised $157 million by offering 8.9 million ADSs at $17.50, below the as-converted last close of its shares on the AIM (ABC). At pricing, the company raised 6% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Abcam plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABCM. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and SVB Leerink acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article UK-based research tool provider Abcam prices US IPO at $17.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.