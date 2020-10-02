Abcam, which provides biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company is currently listed on the AIM under the symbol ABC.



Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes reagents and tools for life science research. Its product offerings include a portfolio of antibodies and related protein research tools. Its customers are primarily scientists and researchers in academic institutions, research institutes, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. The company operates across 15 locations around the world.



The Cambridge, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 1998 and booked $335 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABCM. Abcam filed confidentially on July 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and SVB Leerink are joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article UK-based research tool provider Abcam files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

