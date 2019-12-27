UK-based IT services provider Valtech withdraws $100 million US IPO

Valtech, which provides outsourced enterprise IT development services, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It had filed to raise $100 million in October 2018 by offering 6.7 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16.



The London, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 1993 and booked $284 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VTEC. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

