UK-based Deliveroo names Scilla Grimble as next finance chief

Online delivery firm Deliveroo on Monday named Scilla Grimble as chief financial officer and said she is expected to start in the role by June 2023.

June 20 (Reuters) - Online delivery firm Deliveroo ROO.L on Monday named Scilla Grimble as chief financial officer and said she is expected to start in the role by June 2023.

Grimble, currently the finance chief of MoneySupermarket.com Group MONY.L, is also a non-executive director at Taylor Wimpey TW.L. She has previously been with Marks & Spencer MKS.L and UBS UBSAG.UL.

Grimble will succeed Adam Miller, who will be stepping down as Deliveroo's CFO and as director on Sept. 17.

The Amazon-backed AMZN.O company said David Hancock, currently vice president Investor Relations, will serve as interim CFO till Grimble takes up the role.

The London-headquartered Deliveroo operates in several countries including the UK, Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

