Achilles Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing precision T cell therapies for solid tumors, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains cNeT product candidate ATL001, which is currently being evaluated in two open-label Phase 1/2a trials for advanced NSCLC and metastatic or recurrent melanoma, with interim data expected in the 2H22. The company expects to file INDs for its earlier stage programs, HNSCC and RCC, in the 2H21 and the 2H23, respectively.



The London, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACHL. Achilles Therapeutics filed confidentially on November 27, 2020. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article UK-based biotech Achilles Therapeutics files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



