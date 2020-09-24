UK banks need better anti-money laundering controls, says watchdog

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's banks need better controls to crack down on dirty money, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

"There is a challlenge here," the FCA's head of enforcement Mark Steward told the watchdog's annual meeting.

"We know firms take this seriously and spend a lot of money on systems and controls. Those are still in many cases not yet good enough to do that job and something really needs to happen," he added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

