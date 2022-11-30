UK banks’ Big Bang thankfully looks like big flop

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak wants to make the most of supposed Brexit freedoms to boost the financial sector. So far, the ideas on the table amount to little, at least for banks. That’s probably a good thing.

Sunak’s City minister Andrew Griffith told a Financial Times conference on Tuesday that he wants to relax the so-called ringfencing regime, which forces large lenders to build a firewall between their retail and investment banks. The idea, he said, is to “make the UK a better place to be a bank” by allowing some lenders to move money between the two bits of the business.

Yet, the mooted changes would probably only benefit middling lenders like Santander UK, Virgin Money and Banco Sabadell’s TSB Bank, according to the FT. The 234 billion pounds of excess deposits trapped in the ringfenced arms of Barclays, HSBC, NatWest and Lloyds Banking Group, according to Goldman Sachs analysts, will probably stay trapped.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has opposed the finance ministry’s plans to give itself a veto over regulatory decisions, an idea it has now dropped. And on Wednesday, the BoE’s supervisory body said it planned largely to stick to international bank-capital rules, dubbed Basel 3.1. The British central bank’s approach appears stricter than the European Commission’s: Brussels has both diluted and delayed its implementation of the standards, for example by applying looser rules to some residential mortgages. The European Central Bank has spoken out against that leniency, warning that international standard-setters may declare the European Union non-compliant.

Overall, there’s very little meat on the bones of Britain’s Big Bang, a popular phrase among Brexiteers that refers to 1980s-era deregulation that boosted the City of London. But the big flop might not be such a bad thing for the country’s financial sector. The recent bond-market crash, which followed a disastrous budget plan by former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, showed that Britain’s historic reputation for financial stability is on thin ice. In that context, weakening the regulation of systemically important banks would look bad.

Beefy capital rules help to reduce lenders’ funding costs, while ad hoc political fiddling could do the opposite. Strong and stable regulation can be a competitive advantage.

CONTEXT NEWS

The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which supervises British lenders, on Nov. 30 proposed implementing new capital rules known as Basel 3.1 by Jan. 1, 2025.

The changes would include stopping banks from using their own methods to calculate the riskiness of their operations and of some loans, which in turn informs their equity capital requirements.

Where banks do use their own risk methods, their resulting risk weighted assets (RWAs) – bank assets weighted according to their risk – could not be less than 72.5% of the RWAs that would be calculated under the standardised regulatory approach.

The PRA is also considering a new, lighter-touch regime that would apply to smaller lenders.

Separately, the government’s City minister Andrew Griffith said on Nov. 29 that he wanted to relax the so-called ringfencing regime that forces large British lenders to separate their retail and investment banking arms.

According to the Financial Times, the ringfencing regime would still apply to the biggest UK banks but there could be exemptions for lenders with limited trading operations including Santander UK, Virgin Money and TSB Bank.

