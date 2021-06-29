UK Bank NatWest Limits Amount Users Can Transfer to Crypto Exchanges

U.K. bank NatWest has put a temporary limit on the amount customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges because of concerns over investment scams and fraud.

The bank is also blocking transfers to several cryptocurrency asset firms where it has identified significant levels of fraud-related harm to its customers, NatWest spokesman Andrew Neilson told CoinDesk.

“We have seen a high level of cryptocurrency investment scams targeting our customers across retail and business banking, particularly through social media sites,” Neilson said in an emailed statement.

On Saturday, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said Binance shouldn’t be operating in the country and isn’t allowed to undertake any regulated activities without prior written approval.

NatWest said it is keeping Binance’s place on the list of crypto companies affected under review, Reuters reported earlier.

Read more: UK Bank NatWest Denies Report it Will Totally Refuse Business Customers Who Deal in Crypto

