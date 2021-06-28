UK Baker Greggs expects sales recovery to boost annual profit

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, adding that if the recovery continues it could positively impact profit for the year.

June 28 (Reuters) - British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs GRG.L said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, adding that if the recovery continues it could positively impact profit for the year.

The company said in recent weeks, like-for-like sales in the stores managed by Greggs were up between 1% and 3% compared to the same period in 2019. However, it warned that pent-up demand had reduced.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters