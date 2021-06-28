UK Baker Greggs expects sales recovery to boost annual profit

June 28 (Reuters) - British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs GRG.L said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, adding that if the recovery continues it could positively impact profit for the year.

The company said in recent weeks, like-for-like sales in the stores managed by Greggs were up between 1% and 3% compared to the same period in 2019. However, it warned that pent-up demand had reduced.

