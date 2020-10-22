UK backs Lockheed Martin plans for satellite launch in Shetland

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain said it had approved plans for U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin LTM.N to move its satellite launch operations to Shetland Space Centre, off the coast of northern Scotland.

Britain is trying to build up its position as a destination of choice for small satellite launches in Europe and said Lockheed's plans could create hundreds of jobs.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

