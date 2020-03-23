UK awards funding to coronavirus research, including vaccines

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Six coronavirus research projects, including two focussed on vaccines, will be the first to benefit from British government funding of 20 million pounds ($23 million), it said on Monday.

Two government-backed projects will receive new funding, enabling pre-clinical and clinical vaccine trials, as well as researchers wanting to develop manufacturing processes to produce a vaccine at a million-dose scale.

Other projects receiving funding include the examination of how existing treatments could be repurposed and the development of antibodies, the government said.

($1 = 0.8642 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

