UK awards funding to coronavirus research, including vaccines

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Six coronavirus research projects, including two focussed on vaccines, will be the first to benefit from British government funding of 20 million pounds ($23 million), it said on Monday.

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Six coronavirus research projects, including two focussed on vaccines, will be the first to benefit from British government funding of 20 million pounds ($23 million), it said on Monday.

Two government-backed projects will receive new funding, enabling pre-clinical and clinical vaccine trials, as well as researchers wanting to develop manufacturing processes to produce a vaccine at a million-dose scale.

Other projects receiving funding include the examination of how existing treatments could be repurposed and the development of antibodies, the government said.

($1 = 0.8642 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters