UK auto retailer Lookers' chairman Ian Bull to step down

December 19, 2022 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - British automobile retailer Lookers Plc LOOK.L said on Monday its Chairman Ian Bull would step down after just around 14 months in his role, citing personal reasons, with effect from Dec. 31.

The group, which sells new and used cars, said senior independent director Paul Van der Burgh will take over as interim non-executive chairman.

